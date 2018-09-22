Boater missing on Lake Peltier in Lino Lakes
A boater went missing on Peltier Lake Saturday in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.
Prison escape still under investigation
Four days later and we still don't know how a prison inmate was able to take over a van transporting him and eight others. The Department of Corrections did not answer any questions from the media, but did say there were two investigations going on.
Last escaped inmate arrested after van stolen
Escaped prison inmate James Mitchell has been arrested after he was seen at a Minneapolis park, according to Minneapolis police.
Lino Lakes prison escape: Minneapolis police update
Minneapolis police update on search for escaped prison inmate.
Lino Lakes City Council member under fire for Facebook post
A Lino Lakes City Council member is under fire after a Facebook post aimed at Congressman Tom Emmer.
Police chase, hazmat situation in Lino Lakes sends 9 to hospital
A police chase from Blaine to Lino Lakes ended with a strange twist Tuesday morning, with four officers hospitalized after inhaling fumes possibly coming from the car they were chasing, according to the Blaine Police Department.