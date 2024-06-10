2nd MOA shooter sentenced for 2022 killing of Johntae Hudson

The second gunman in the Mall of America shooting that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson has been sentenced for his role in the fatal shooting that took place just before Christmas in 2022.



Lavon Longstreet, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault for the fatal shooting that occurred on Dec. 23, 2022, at Nordstrom at the Mall of America. Two groups were fighting just before 8 p.m. in the store where Hudson was later found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Longstreet was sentenced on Monday to 367 months, just over 30 years, for second-degree murder and three years for second-degree assault.

Both Longstreet and TaeShawn Adams-Wright received the same sentences, to be served concurrently. Adams-Wright was sentenced May 30.