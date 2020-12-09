24-year-old Blaine man charged in deadly Hudson stabbing

A 24-year-old Blaine man has been charged for allegedly stabbing and killing another man in Hudson, Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

According to the charges, Williams Davidson, Jr., of Blaine, faces two felony counts of first-degree homicide and both a battery charge and a disorderly conduct charge.

According to the charges, police first responded to an assault in an alley after reports of two people who were “jumped” by four males, one who had a gun. The male victim in the case was severely beaten and hospitalized. The female victim said a man pointed a gun at her head while the man was assaulted.

Later, around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to a nearby street for a stabbing. There, officers found two victims with stab wounds on First Street. One victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The other victim was hospitalized and is still being treated for his injuries.

A witness and one of the victims provided descriptions of the suspects and another witness identified the Minnesota minivan in which the suspects fled the scene.

Police later learned the minivan had been near a Blaine apartment complex and began surveilling the property in unmarked vehicles. Eventually, law enforcement executed a search warrant on the property and arrested two people, including Davidson.

Blood was found in the minivan on the driver’s door handle and on the driver’s seat headrest.