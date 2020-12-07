Family, friends honor Hudson stabbing victim with vigil

Family of friends of a 26-year-old New Brighton man fatally stabbed in Hudson, Wisconsin over the weekend gathered for a vigil Monday night.

In Hudson, vigil attendees sought healing after the tragic death. They gathered to remember Cain Solheim and to share stories about him so they don’t have to grieve alone.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about all day,” said Derek Grunnes, a friend. “There’s a mixture of hurt and sadness. A lot of anger as well that someone would feel that another human life is worth taking. It disgusts me. It hurts. It hurts.”

Two people are in custody after the deadly stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning. Police say they’re still looking for more suspects.

A minivan identified by police as the suspect vehicle was found in Blaine, Minnesota Sunday afternoon, leading to the arrests.

According to Hudson police, officers responded to a stabbing in downtown Hudson just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, and found three stabbing victims in three different areas. They were transported to the hospital where one victim, identified Monday as Solheim, died.

Police said witnesses reported seeing suspects get in a minivan with Minnesota license plates. Police believe the stabbings were a targeted attack.

The Hudson City Council is set to meet on Monday night at 7 p.m. Mayor Rich O’Connor said he plans to bring up a recommendation for a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants. The proposal is not on the official agenda, so council members would have to vote on the issue during a special meeting. O’Connor says that could happen as early as Tuesday.