Western Wisconsin crash leaves 2 dead after vehicle goes in ditch

A Sunday morning crash in western Wisconsin left two people dead after the car they were traveling in went into the ditch.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 a.m. on May 19, an ambulance traveling on Highway 35 just south of Milltown located a crashed vehicle in the ditch.

Authorities believe the vehicle had been headed north on Highway 35 when it crossed the centerline during a curve near the intersection of County Highway G, entering the west ditch before it struck trees and rolled over.

When they approached the scene, first responders found that the driver was dead inside, and the passenger was ejected and found dead outside the vehicle.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.

The names of the victims will be released at a later date.