23-year-old woman hospitalized after shooting at Plymouth house

A woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition after being shot at a Plymouth house Friday evening, according to authorities.

The Plymouth Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7:20 p.m. at a house on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.

Officers found a 23-year-old woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the woman was in critical condition when she was transported to North Memorial Hospital.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are no updates on the 23-year-old's condition.

After the shooting, Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in helping find the "person of interest in this case." Police said a 26-year-old man from Plymouth was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisc. and is currently being held at the county jail, according to the press release.

Police did not say whether the man was the gunman or how they believe he is connected to the case. He has not been formally charged.

The department said they would not release additional information while the shooting is under investigation.

FOX 9 reached out to the Plymouth Police Department and Clark County Jail for additional information.