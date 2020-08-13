22 of Minnesota's most in-demand jobs don't require college degree

With high unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, the job hunt can be difficult. However, there are still many jobs in demand in Minnesota, some of which don't require a college degree.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, 22 of the 30 most frequently posted jobs in Minnesota have a high school diploma or an equivalent education requirement. Some positions may require additional training, but in many cases training happens on the job.

Some of those jobs include: personal care aides, teaching assistants, customer service representatives, production helpers, social and human service assistants, retail salespersons and delivery service drivers.

To see the full list as well as job postings and contact information for career specialists, click here.

In May, Minnesota reached a record high 9.9% unemployment rate. That rate fell to 8.6% in June, data for July has not been released yet.