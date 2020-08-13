Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM CDT, Becker County, Beltrami County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, Wadena County, Wilkin County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 10:11 PM CDT until THU 11:15 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Lake of the Woods County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 6:10 PM CDT until FRI 2:00 AM CDT, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:42 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 10:13 PM CDT until THU 11:15 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:12 PM CDT until FRI 7:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:11 PM CDT until FRI 7:15 AM CDT, Pennington County, Red Lake County

22 of Minnesota's most in-demand jobs don't require college degree

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Jobs
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With high unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, the job hunt can be difficult. However, there are still many jobs in demand in Minnesota, some of which don't require a college degree.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, 22 of the 30 most frequently posted jobs in Minnesota have a high school diploma or an equivalent education requirement. Some positions may require additional training, but in many cases training happens on the job.

Some of those jobs include: personal care aides, teaching assistants, customer service representatives, production helpers, social and human service assistants, retail salespersons and delivery service drivers.

To see the full list as well as job postings and contact information for career specialists, click here.

In May, Minnesota reached a record high 9.9% unemployment rate. That rate fell to 8.6% in June, data for July has not been released yet.