21-year-old man killed in Minneapolis shooting overnight

A 21-year-old man died after being shot near a Minneapolis gas station early Tuesday morning.

Minneapolis police say officers responded to a reported shooting around 12:20 a.m. at the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 21-year-old man in the alley behind a gas station with life-threatening injuries.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Wence Ledell Edwards.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and started an investigation while forensic scientists collected evidence and processed the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggested there was a verbal altercation that escalated to violence and resulted in the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an electronic tip, here.

The shooting remains under investigation.