Minnesota Frost hosting Olympic watch parties: Where to watch

Published  February 6, 2026 12:36pm CST
Olympic rings at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on February 03, 2026 in Tesero, Italy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

    • The Minnesota Frost is hosting watch parties for the Olympics women's hockey teams.
    • There are four scheduled watch parties in the Twin Cities.
    • Eight members of the Minnesota Frost are competing in the Olympics.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Frost is hosting watch parties throughout the Olympics to celebrate members of the team competing in women's hockey. 

Here are the watch party details: 

  • 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10: USA vs. Canada at A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis
  • 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13: Quarterfinal game at Bunny's Bar and Grill in St. Louis Park
  • 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 16: Semifinal game at Bunny's Bar and Grill in St. Louis Park
  • 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19: Gold medal game at Shamrock's Bar and Grill in St. Paul

Eight members of the Minnesota Frost are competing in the Olympics. Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, alternate captains Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein and forwards Britta Curl-Salemme, Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle are representing Team USA. Meanwhile, Klára Hymlárová and Denisa Křížová are representing Czechia.

  • This story uses information provided by the Minnesota Frost. 

