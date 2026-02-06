Minnesota Frost hosting Olympic watch parties: Where to watch
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Frost is hosting watch parties throughout the Olympics to celebrate members of the team competing in women's hockey.
Frost Olympic watch parties
Local perspective:
Here are the watch party details:
- 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10: USA vs. Canada at A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis
- 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13: Quarterfinal game at Bunny's Bar and Grill in St. Louis Park
- 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 16: Semifinal game at Bunny's Bar and Grill in St. Louis Park
- 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19: Gold medal game at Shamrock's Bar and Grill in St. Paul
Dig deeper:
Eight members of the Minnesota Frost are competing in the Olympics. Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, alternate captains Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein and forwards Britta Curl-Salemme, Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle are representing Team USA. Meanwhile, Klára Hymlárová and Denisa Křížová are representing Czechia.