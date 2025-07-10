2023 Minneapolis mass shooting: Man sentenced to 18 years

The Brief A 20-year-old man was sentenced for a 2023 mass shooting that injured nine people, including six teenagers. A judge sentenced him to more than 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree attempted murder. Another shooter was sentenced to more than 15 years after pleading guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder.



A man was sentenced for his role in a Minneapolis mass shooting that injured nine people, including six teenagers, in the summer of 2023.

Another shooter in the incident was sentenced earlier this month.

Minneapolis mass shooting sentencing

Big picture view:

Jaden Trejaun Butcher, 20, was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to six counts of first-degree attempted murder. He was credited with 499 days for time served.

READ MORE: 2023 Minneapolis mass shooting: Shooter pleads guilty, alleged accomplice trial in June

What they're saying:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty shared the following statement after Butcher was sentenced:

"Mr. Butcher caused immense physical and emotional harm to the victims in this incident; we’re grateful no lives were lost. Our thoughts are with all the victims of Mr. Butcher’s actions. This is a lengthy sentence that protects our community and holds him accountable for his actions that evening."

Dig deeper:

The shooting happened when two gunmen started shooting near the intersection of East Franklin and Chicago Avenues in Minneapolis just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023.

The criminal complaint states the two gunmen, one armed with a handgun and the other with an automatic rifle, got out of a car and shot into a large crowd of people who were playing dice on the sidewalk.

Investigators used surveillance video to connect the vehicle used in the shooting to Butcher's legal guardian and determined the vehicle was also connected to an attempted homicide at a Valvoline oil change shop.

Police then tried to arrest Butcher, but he escaped during a high-speed chase.

Butcher was arrested six months after the mass shooting when he was being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot.