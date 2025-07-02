Minneapolis 2023 mass shooting: Demario Dempsey gets 182 months in jail

The Brief A Minneapolis man who was the second suspect in a 2023 mass shooting was sentenced Wednesday to 182 months in jail. Demario Dempsey pleaded guilty in May to three counts of attempted murder. The incident injured nine people, including six teenagers.



A 19-year-old Minneapolis man who pleaded guilty to a 2023 mass shooting that injured nine people, including six teenagers, will spend more than 15 years in jail.

Demario Dempsey was sentenced Wednesday to 182 months, with credit for 470 days already served. Dempsey pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in a separate case.

Dempsey was the suspected second shooter in the incident. The other shooter, Jaden Butcher, will be sentenced July 9.

Minneapolis mass shooting guilty plea

What we know:

Court documents show Butcher admitted to his involvement in the shooting along East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis' Ventura Village neighborhood in August 2023.

2023 mass shooting

Timeline:

The shooting happened when two gunmen started shooting near the intersection of East Franklin and Chicago Avenues in Minneapolis just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023.

The criminal complaint states the two gunmen, one armed with a handgun and the other with an automatic rifle, got out of a car and shot into a large crowd of people who were playing dice on the sidewalk.

Police said six of the victims were teenagers, aged 15-18, and the other two people hurt were a man and a woman in their 40s.

Dig deeper:

Investigators used surveillance video to connect the vehicle used in the shooting to Butcher's legal guardian and determined the vehicle was also connected to an attempted homicide at a Valvoline oil change shop.

Police then tried to arrest Butcher, but he escaped during a high-speed chase.

Butcher was arrested six months after the mass shooting when he was being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot.