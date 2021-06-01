2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour kicks off at Lion's Field in Waconia

article

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is officially back this summer with a full schedule of games. First up is Waconia, where the Lakers will take on the St. Boni Saints.

Waconia is just outside of the Twin Cities metro, about 40 minutes southwest of Minneapolis. The Lakers play at Lion’s Field, located just north of Highway 5 on the grounds of Waconia Senior High. The field has been around for a while, but the grandstand is only a few years old, built in 2017 for $1.4 million.

The ballpark was the 2020 Tink Larson Field of the Year winner, which recognizes the top facility or groundskeeper for amateur baseball.

Later this summer, Waconia, along with Chaska and Hamburg, are hosting the 2021 Minnesota State Amateur Class B and Class C Baseball Tournament. It’s the 98th annual state tournament.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Lions Field starting at 5 p.m. You can watch live on FOX 9 or streaming at fox9.com/live. The Waconia Lakers vs. St. Boni Saints game will be broadcast live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app starting at 8 p.m.

Waconia Lakers vs. St. Boni Saints

8 p.m.

Lions Field

Waconia, MN

