20-year-old man killed in Bemidji, 18-year-old suspect at large

Police in Bemidji, Minnesota are investigating a homicide after a 20-year-old man was found shot to death outside a home Monday night.

At 10:26 p.m., police officers responded to Sanford Hospital on a report of a 17-year-old man who had been shot. Minutes later, Beltrami County dispatch received a report of a man who had been shot outside of a home on the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. When deputies and police officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was already deceased.

Authorities learned the suspect, identified as Antonio Parkhurst, 18, of Bemidji, fled the area on foot with a handgun.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, Parkhurst is considered violent and dangerous. People are advised not to approach him or try to apprehend him.

Anyone who has seen Parkhurst or has information regarding the case is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppersmn.org.

Anyone who submits information to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

