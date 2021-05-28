2 young boys die from drowning in Twin Cities metro within week

Two young boys recovered from swimming pools over the past week in the Twin Cities metro have passed away, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

On May 20, a four-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at the Best Western Plus Normandy Inn and Suites in the 400 block of S 8th Street in Minneapolis. An ambulance took the boy in critical condition to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The boy, identified as Alani King'Yeh Tyler of Minneapolis, later passed away on Tuesday afternoon due to complications of freshwater drowning. The medical examiner ruled his death as an accident.

On Wednesday, a five-year-old boy was reported missing near Orchard Drive and Cherry Lane in Burnsville, according to Burnsville police. About 40 minutes later, the boy was found in a pool at the Southwind Village Apartments in the 15000 block of Greenhaven Drive in Burnsville.

The boy, identified as Ilyaas Said, later died at Fairview Ridges Hospital. The medical examiner determined he died of apparent freshwater drowning.

The case remains under investigation by Burnsville police.