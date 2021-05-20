Boy, 4, pulled from pool at Minneapolis hotel taken to hospital

article

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool at a hotel in downtown Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to a possible drowning Thursday around 2:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Normandy Inn and Suites in the 400 block of S 8th Street.

When they arrived, the boy had already been removed from the pool. He was unresponsive. First responders did CPR at the scene and an ambulance took the boy to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The case remains under investigation by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.