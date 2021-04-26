2 shot, infant injured after shooting in north Minneapolis

article

Police are investigating after two people were shot and an infant was injured by bullet fragments in a shooting Monday afternoon in Minneapolis.

According to police, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North. When police arrived on scene, no one was there.

Authorities learned that two adults arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, while an infant who was in the car at the time suffered bullet fragment injuries to its hands.

No one is in custody. The case is still under investigation.

