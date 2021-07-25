2 seriously injured after driver crashes into park bench in Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a crash into a park bench left two females seriously injured in Hudson, Wisconsin.
According to police, at about 2 a.m., two females were sitting on a bench at Lakefront Park near 1st Street and Locust Street when a car went off the road and crashed into them. The two were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver was arrested for OWI.
