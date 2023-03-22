2 people found dead in northern Minnesota house fire

Authorities found the remains of a man and woman inside a house after a fire early Tuesday morning in Pine River.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. for a house fire on county road 26 in Walden Township.

When first responders arrived, they saw the house engulfed in flames. A man and woman inside the home were unaccounted for.

Authorities searched the home and found the remains of the couple. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsies. The victims’ identities have not been released.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the fire started or where the couple was found inside the home.

The house was deemed a total loss. The fire remains under investigation with assistance from the State Fire Marshall’s Office.