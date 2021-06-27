2 Minnesotans make U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team

article

Not one, but two gymnasts from Minnesota will be representing Team USA on the women's gymnastics team in Tokyo at the Olympics in July.

At the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, Suni Lee of St. Paul finished second with an all-around score of 115.832 only behind reigning U.S. champ Simone Biles, who finished first overall with 118.098 points. As the two top finishers, they automatically secured their spots on the team. The one-two finish reflects the outcome at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships earlier this month.

Lee is also making history as the first Hmong-American to make the U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team.

A selection committee chose Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum of Isanti, Minnesota to fill out the four-person team. McCallum finished fourth overall in the Trials.

Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will also compete for USA in Tokyo as individual competitors.

Saturday night, former Minnesota Gopher Shane Wiskus secured a spot on U.S. Olympic men's gymnastics team.

