2 killed in crash outside St. Cloud, Minnesota

article

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday evening outside St. Cloud.

According to the state patrol, the crash happened at about 4:54 p.m. on Highway 10 East at 32nd Street SE in Haven Township. A Chevy Suburban and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were headed eastbound on Highway 10. A Chevy Impala was heading westbound on Highway 10 when it crossed the median near 32nd St SE.

The Impala and Suburban crashed into each other and rotated in the eastbound lane and into the motorcycle. A Dodge Ram then hit the back end of the Suburban and came to rest on the train track south of Highway 10.

The 45-year-old man of Sauk Rapids, who was riding the motorcycle died in the crash. The 41-year-old woman of Becker, who was driving the Chevy Suburban, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The 53-year-old man driving the Dodge Ram was not injured. Information regarding the 21-year-old woman driving the Chevy Impala has not been released yet.