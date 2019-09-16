2 killed in crash involving car and semi truck in western Wisconsin

Officials are investigating a crash that left two people dead Monday afternoon in western Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:39 p.m., authorities received calls about a crash involving a car and semi truck and trailer on Highway 63 at 60th Avenue in Clear Lake.

When they arrived, officials learned that the semi truck was pulling a trailer and traveling north on Hwy 63 approaching 60th Avenue. Meanwhile, a car was traveling east on 60th Avenue, approaching Hwy 63. Witnesses told authorities the car slowed, but traveled onto Hwy 63 without stopping for the stop sign.

The semi truck was then halfway through the intersection when the car hit the side of the trailer. The car then continued into the ditch, landing on its roof. Both people inside the car died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.