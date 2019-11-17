2 found dead in house fire in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota

article

Officials are investigating a house fire that left two people dead Saturday night in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:51 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a house fire in 500 block of 82nd Ave. NE in the City of Spring Lake Park. The fire was reported by neighbors.

When they arrived, officials found that the attached garage was fully engulfed and spread to the home.

After the fire was extinguished, two victims were found dead inside the home. The victim’s names are being withheld pending family notification. This incident remains under investigation.