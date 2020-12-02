2 charged for Monday morning deadly shooting in Bloomington

article

Two men have been charged in connection with a murder early Monday morning in Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, a 22-year-old Hopkins man was killed on the 6800 block of W. Old Shakopee Road around 5:30 a.m.

Officers detained two suspects in the shooting at the scene. Both were charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court.

Mohamed Amin Bayle Idd, 26, of Eden Prairie faces a second degree murder charge. He is in custody at Hennepin County Jail. Abdi Bishar Mohamed, 27, of Minneapolis, is charged with aiding an offender and is also in custody.

The investigation revealed that the victim and two suspects were associates that had been together earlier in the evening. The shooting stemmed from a confrontation in an apartment formerly leased by Idd.

The Hopkins man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Idd was also treated for gunshot wounds to his upper body.