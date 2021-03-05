2 arrested in Bloomington after running away from stolen vehicle crash

Bloomington police arrested two suspects after they ran away from a crashed stolen vehicle Friday morning, according to the Blooming Police Department.

Around 5 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle crashed into a light pole in a parking lot in the 400 block of American Boulevard West. When officers arrived, no one was in the vehicle, but there was ammunition inside. They also determined the vehicle was reported as stolen to Brooklyn Center police.

Police closed off areas near American Boulevard and Lyndale Avenue South to search for the suspects, who were found near the Goodwill store.

Police arrested one suspect, a 25-year-old man from St. Paul, who tried running away. A second suspect, a 30-year-old St. Paul man, was seen on Goodwill's roof. Around 10 a.m., officers took him into custody when he ran out of the store.

The case remains under investigation.

The roads in the area have reopened.