2 arrested following deadly shooting in New Richmond, Wisconsin

Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in New Richmond, Wisconsin, according to the New Richmond Police Department.

Thursday at 9:40 p.m., authorities responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of West 8th Street. When police arrived, they found a 53-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency crews took the man to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. He has been identified as Richard Rose of New Richmond.

Investigators learned that two male suspects had left the scene in a white van. Officers later found them and arrested them. Formal charges will come from the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office.

