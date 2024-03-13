2 arrested after Ramsey County deputy shot at during chase

St. Paul police announced the arrest of two people after a Ramsey County deputy was hurt earlier this month while being shot at during a chase.

On March 1, Deputy Joe Kill was pursuing a vehicle in St. Paul for reckless driving when a person inside fired shots at the deputy's squad. Deputy Kill wasn't shot but was struck by shrapnel in his vest. He is now undergoing physical therapy to recover from an impact wound.

After the shooting, Sheriff Bob Fletcher said the deputy was doing okay but said, that if the shrapnel had hit "six inches higher… he would be dead."

Wednesday, St. Paul police, who took over the investigation into the shooting, announced the arrest of two people.

First, after a search of a home on Pacific Street, officers arrested the suspected gunman, a 20-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and drive-by shooting.

After that arrest, a 17-year-old boy turned himself in at police headquarters. Police say the boy is the suspected driver of the vehicle. He was booked into the county youth detention center on suspicion of aiding and abetting attempted murder, first-degree assault, and drive-by shooting.

Speaking during Wednesday's press briefing, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry spoke out on violence against law enforcement. Last month, three Burnsville first responders were killed during a shootout during a standoff. Just this week, a man fired shots at Oakdale police officers as they responded to a domestic incident.

"We're out here to prevent crimes," said Chief Henry. "And when someone in our community shoots at a community member wearing one of these uniforms or a trooper uniform or a deputy uniform, it's a bellwether for us as community members. If you will shoot at a law enforcement officer who's clearly a police officer, you will literally shoot at anybody."

Sheriff Bob Fletcher's statement

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher released the following statement on Wednesday about the arrest:

"We’re thankful for the excellent work done by the St. Paul Police Department and grateful for those who’ve reached out to check on Deputy Kill. We’re also counting our lucky stars that he wasn’t more seriously injured or worse.

"Society is tired of the chaos; you can’t race around town in a stolen car shooting at people. Unfortunately, some haven’t learned this lesson, whether from their parents, teachers, or the criminal justice system. So, gang conflicts cross the river. Then triggers get pulled, the innocent get gunned down, violent offenders get set free, and the law-abiding pay the price.

"It shouldn’t be controversial to support consequences for people who commit gun crimes. We need to get serious about holding people who try to kill accountable. This includes the suspect in Deputy Kill’s case, who is a suspect in two other shootings and shouldn’t have even been on the streets.

"There’s a thin line between good and evil, and it’s time we get back to respecting those who stand on that line, at the request of society, to keep us safe. That starts with swift and stiff consequences for the people pulling the triggers. We can find them, and we can arrest them. But if we can't hold them accountable, we’ll continue to see more of the same: chaos."