Ramsey County Sheriff deputy shot at during vehicle pursuit

A Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy was shot at during a pursuit Friday night but is expected to be okay.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers saw a Honda being driven recklessly at Payne Avenue and Jessamine Street around 10:45 p.m. on Friday. The officers noted the driver was speeding and not stopping at stop signs. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Police made other authorities in the area aware of the vehicle and a Ramsey County deputy located the driver and attempted a traffic stop. Once again, the driver did not stop and a pursuit occurred. While on the 900 block of Euclid Street, someone leaned out of the passenger window of the suspect's car and fired an assault rifle toward the deputy’s vehicle, according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

The deputy thought he was struck by something and terminated the pursuit. Police said he was taken to the hospital as a precaution but did not appear to have any injuries.

"He’s doing okay, the round went through the hood, through the dash, and struck him in the bulletproof vest. But, six inches higher, and he would be dead," said Fletcher. It's unknown whether a bullet or shrapnel struck him.

At least two casings were found at the scene, Fletcher explained during Live on Patrol. The deputy's vehicle also sustained damage.

So far, no arrests have been made. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the St. Paul Police Department are investigating the incident.