18-year-old dies in farming accident near St. Peter, Minnesota

An 18-year-old St. Peter, Minnesota man died in a farming accident Wednesday.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a teenager trapped in a grain bin near about 10 miles west of St. Peter.

When deputies responded, they located the victim, identified as Landon David Gran, deceased inside the grain bin where he had been working.

The sheriff's office said it appeared Gran "had made contact with a piece of equipment within the bin and had succumbed to his injuries."