17-year-old shot and killed in South St. Paul

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
South St. Paul
FOX 9

Teenager shot and killed in South St. Paul

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in South St. Paul.

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in South St. Paul Sunday night, according to police.

South St. Paul Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on the 1900 block of Conver Street around 10:42 p.m. Sunday. 

When officers arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old with a gun shot wound to his chest. Officers and medics provided aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police do not have a suspect in custody. At this time they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. 