17-year-old girl dies from injuries weeks after crash near Duluth

A 17-year-old girl died after being critically injured in an off-road crash just north of Duluth earlier this month.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office initially said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. In an update sent Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office added that a referral to the county attorney's office is expected in the coming weeks.

Officials say first responders were dispatched to a side-by-side off-road vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. on Monday, May 6, near the intersection of North Pine Lake Road and Helm Creek Road in Canosia Township.

It was found there were four riders on the same machine and all were injured in the crash, the sheriff's office said. The passengers included two women, 18 and 23 years old, a 27-year-old man and the 17-year-old girl who would later die. The injuries sustained by the other passengers were considered non-life-threatening.