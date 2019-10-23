16-year-old boy charged in shooting near Allianz Field in St. Paul

article

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection to a shooting that left two people injured Sunday near Allianz Field in St. Paul. The boy was one of the people injured in the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, police responded to the sound of gunshots coming from the Culver's parking lot on the northwest corner of University Avenue and Pascal Street. There, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect told police he was riding his bike through the parking lot between Culver's and the tobacco shop when he heard gunshots and felt a shot hit him in the lower back. He said he hadn't seen anyone else in the parking lot because he had his head down and was wearing a hood.

The other victim, who did not want to speak with police, told officers he was with a group of friends in the parking lot of Culver's when shots rang out. He said he didn't see or hear anything.

Later, officers obtained video surveillance of the scene from a nearby business owner. While reviewing the video, officers discovered there were two shooters, one of whom was hanging out behind a car. According to the complaint, upon seeing two males riding bikes past them, that suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at them.

The other shooter, the 16-year-old boy, is seen getting off his bike and moving behind a dumpster. He then pulled out a gun and began shooting at the other suspect.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, another person came into the camera view, and the teen shot at the person running away. The 16-year-old then abandoned his bike and threw something over the fence. Police later found a gun at that location.

When the teen was transported to the hospital, he was only wearing one shoe. A shoe left behind by one of the shooters matches those worn by the teen.

The 16-year-old is charged with two counts of second degree assault.