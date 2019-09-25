16 students detained after large fight at St. Cloud Tech HS triggers lockdown, large police response

Sixteen students were detained after a large fight broke out at St. Cloud Technical High School just before noon Wednesday, according to St. Cloud police.

Police say the fight broke out at 11:59 a.m. inside the school. A St. Cloud police officer assigned to the school as a school resource officer was on scene and responded immediately, but multiple officers were sent to the school due to the number of individuals fighting. St. Cloud Tech was placed on lockdown by administrators as the school took security actions. In all, 20 police officers responded to the incident.

The 16 students have been turned over to their parents. Several of the involved students suffered minor injuries from the fights. No one was seriously injured. Possible charges are pending.

The students will not be allowed to return to school pending results of the completed investigation. Investigators are planning to review surveillance video of the fights in order to determine what sparked the incident.

No weapons were involved.

The Tech High School resumed normally scheduled activities by 1 p.m.

There will be an increased police presence at the school on Thursday.