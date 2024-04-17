Minneapolis ordinance would raise price of cigarettes to $15

Tobacco users in Minneapolis may begin to see $15 as their cheapest option for a pack of cigarettes if the Minneapolis City Council approves a proposed ordinance.

Senior Public Health Specialist Evalyn Carbrey outlined the ordinance written by Minneapolis City Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw on Wednesday.

The proposed changes include ending product discounts as well as coupons for commercial tobacco products while increasing the minimum price of cigarettes, cigars, snuff and snuss, and loose tobacco.

This would raise the minimum price for a pack of cigarettes to $15 if the ordinance passes. Vapes and e-cigarettes would not be impacted by this ordinance.

"Keeping tobacco products high is one of the best ways to reduce initiation and promote cessation of these products," Carbrey said. "Studies have shown that for every 10% increase in the price of cigarettes, adult smoking decreases by 3-5%, and youth smoking decreases by 6-7%.

The ordinance would also increase the presumptive penalty for licensees that violate the city policy while ending the sampling "loophole" for commercial tobacco products. This would end the use of any indoor "sampling" of tobacco products inside tobacco stores that is currently allowed under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.

The ordinance is currently scheduled to go before the city council again on April 25.

Last year, the State of Minnesota settled with the vape company JUUL and its marketer Altria for their contribution to the state’s youth vaping epidemic. Attorney General Keith Ellison said this was the largest per capita settlement in the country, and the funds would be given to the Minnesota Legislature to reduce tobacco use across the state.