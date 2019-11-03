14-year-old Minnesota boy competes in Pan American Championship for USA Softball Junior team

article

A young boy from Minnesota was competing on a big stage on Sunday.

Fourteen-year-old Cody Gibbons, of St. Paul, took the field as a pitcher for USA Men's Softball's U-17 team in the Pan American Championship.

The team played in their first game on Sunday against second-ranked Canada. In White Bear Lake, Minnesota, family, and friends gathered to root on Gibbons in the game.

Supporters gathered in White Bear Lake to cheer on Cody Gibbons.

Team USA came away with a victory, with Gibbons pitching all nine innings.

Family members tell FOX 9 Gibbons has been pitching for six years and, in the past, the young pitching prodigy has struck out players twice and three times his age.