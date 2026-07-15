13-year-old boy riding bike killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington

The Brief A 13-year-old boy from Apple Valley was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Farmington, Minn. Tuesday night. Police are now searching for the driver of a black SUV who they say was involved in the crash. The SUV is believed to have front-end or passenger-side damage and damage to the passenger-side mirror.



Police are searching for the driver who ran from the scene of a crash in Farmington, Minn. Tuesday night that left a 13-year-old boy dead.

Boy killed in hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Police were called around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Highway 50 and Dushane Parkway for the crash.

Police say two boys were crossing Highway 50 near the McDonald's on their bikes when a westbound SUV hit one of them. After striking the boy, police say the driver never stopped and drove away from the scene.

Local perspective:

Bystanders, police, and paramedics tried to help the 13-year-old boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

Police are searching for the driver of a black SUV which they say likely has front-end or passenger-side damage and is missing a passenger side mirror. Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and may have dashcam or surveillance video before or after the crash.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the crash is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 651-280-6700.

What we don't know:

The victim has been identified as a 13-year-old boy from Apple Valley. His name has not been released as family notifications are still underway.