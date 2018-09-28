Parents grow concerned over assaults at Farmington schools
Parents are growing more and more concerned over assaults at Farmington schools and feel the administrators aren't doing enough.
Farmington vs. Eagan at TCO Stadium sold out
Eagan and Farmington kicked off the first-ever Vikings Prep Spotlight game Friday night at TCO Performance Center
Woman charged after 64 dead cats found at Farmington home
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with multiple counts of the mistreatment of animals after more than 60 dead cats were found at a Farmington home several months ago.
Pool in Farmington to close
A popular pool in Farmington will not be re-opening next year.
Woman jumps from burning apartment in Farmington
A woman jumped out of a burning apartment building in Farmington and now is on the road to recovery.
Woman injured jumping from second story window during fire
One Minneapolis woman was injured after jumping from a second story window while her apartment was on fire.