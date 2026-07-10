Cyclosporiasis in Minnesota: ‘Explosive diarrhea’ outbreaks being tracked by officials

The Brief At least 31 states, including Minnesota, are investigating cyclosporiasis cases. The CDC has confirmed 843 cases nationwide since May 1, 2026, but states may have higher counts. Minnesota health officials say case numbers are normal for this time of year with no outbreaks identified.



Health officials are keeping a close watch as cyclosporiasis, a parasite known for causing "explosive diarrhea," is being tracked across the country.

Cyclosporiasis cases rising

What we know:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has received reports of 843 confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1, 2026, and is aware of more than 1,500 additional cases that still need to be confirmed.

The CDC reported that 86 people have been hospitalized due to cyclosporiasis, but no deaths have been reported.

Dig deeper:

At least 31 states are currently investigating potential cases of the illness, which is spread through contaminated food or water— not from person to person.

Health officials recommend thoroughly washing produce and cooking foods when possible to reduce risk.

Minnesota’s Cyclosporiasis levels

Why you should care:

Cyclosporiasis causes gastrointestinal illness, including watery diarrhea, and is typically linked to contaminated food or water.

The Minnesota Department of Health says it is not seeing an increase in cases over what would be expected for this time of year, and has not currently identified any outbreaks.