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Upcoming I-494 closures scheduled across Twin Cities this week

By
FOX 9
Traffic
Published July 13, 2026 7:03 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 7:03 PM CDT
MnDOT announces 2026 construction projects
MnDOT announces 2026 construction projects

MnDOT announces 2026 construction projects

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced plans for the 2026 construction season, which include more than 200 projects to improve and maintain state roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure.

The Brief

    • I-494 will be closed in both directions between Highway 100 and Highway 77 from Friday night through early Monday.
    • Several ramps and sections of I-494 and I-35W will also close for overnight and weekend work.
    • The closures are part of ongoing construction to improve safety, reduce congestion and add E-ZPass lanes by 2030.

(FOX 9) - Drivers should prepare for major I-494 closures and detours this week as construction ramps up across the Twin Cities.

I-494 overnight and weekend closures

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says I-494 will be closed in both directions between Highway 100 and Highway 77 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 17, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 20.

All ramps between those highways will also be closed.

Several overnight closures are also planned, with I-494 closed in both directions between I-35W and Highway 77 from 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, for 12th Avenue South bridge deck work.

Drivers should prepare for major I-494 closures and detours this week as construction ramps up across the Twin Cities.

Drivers will be encouraged to use I-35W, Highway 62 and Highway 77 as detours, MnDOT says.

The ramp from Portland Avenue to westbound I-494 will also be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 20.

The ramp from eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35W and the southbound I-35W ramp to eastbound I-494 will close from 9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, through 5 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

Dig deeper:

MnDOT says the I-494 construction is part of a multi-year effort to improve travel through Bloomington, Edina and Richfield.

The first phase began in 2023 and is expected to finish in fall 2026.

A second phase will start in 2027 and run through fall 2030.

A key feature of the project is the addition of E-ZPass lanes between Highway 169 in Edina and Highway 77 in Richfield, scheduled to open by 2030.

New ramps at the I-35W and I-494 interchange are also being built to improve safety and traffic flow, with completion expected in 2026.

What they're saying:

"The primary goal of the I-494 work is to reduce congestion, improve travel times and safety, and enhance access for people walking, biking and using transit," MnDOT said in a statement.

The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

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