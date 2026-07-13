Upcoming I-494 closures scheduled across Twin Cities this week

The Brief I-494 will be closed in both directions between Highway 100 and Highway 77 from Friday night through early Monday. Several ramps and sections of I-494 and I-35W will also close for overnight and weekend work. The closures are part of ongoing construction to improve safety, reduce congestion and add E-ZPass lanes by 2030.



Drivers should prepare for major I-494 closures and detours this week as construction ramps up across the Twin Cities.

I-494 overnight and weekend closures

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says I-494 will be closed in both directions between Highway 100 and Highway 77 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 17, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 20.

All ramps between those highways will also be closed.

Several overnight closures are also planned, with I-494 closed in both directions between I-35W and Highway 77 from 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, for 12th Avenue South bridge deck work.

Drivers should prepare for major I-494 closures and detours this week as construction ramps up across the Twin Cities.

Drivers will be encouraged to use I-35W, Highway 62 and Highway 77 as detours, MnDOT says.

The ramp from Portland Avenue to westbound I-494 will also be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 20.

The ramp from eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35W and the southbound I-35W ramp to eastbound I-494 will close from 9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, through 5 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

Dig deeper:

MnDOT says the I-494 construction is part of a multi-year effort to improve travel through Bloomington, Edina and Richfield.

The first phase began in 2023 and is expected to finish in fall 2026.

A second phase will start in 2027 and run through fall 2030.

A key feature of the project is the addition of E-ZPass lanes between Highway 169 in Edina and Highway 77 in Richfield, scheduled to open by 2030.

New ramps at the I-35W and I-494 interchange are also being built to improve safety and traffic flow, with completion expected in 2026.

What they're saying:

"The primary goal of the I-494 work is to reduce congestion, improve travel times and safety, and enhance access for people walking, biking and using transit," MnDOT said in a statement.