Duluth man hit by Bemidji PD squad, has life-threatening injuries
BEMIDJI, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 36-year-old Duluth man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Bemidji Police Department squad car early Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Pedestrian crash involving Bemidji squad
What we know:
The State Patrol responded to a crash involving a Bemidji squad car and a pedestrian at about 1:12 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and 18th Street Northwest in Bemidji.
Authorities say the Bemidji squad was traveling northbound on Irvine Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was in, or near the middle of the roadway. The squad was traveling in normal, non-emergency mode.
The pedestrian, a 36-year-old Duluth man, is suspected of drinking before being hit by the vehicle. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
What led up to the crash, including why the man was in the middle of the road, is under investigation.