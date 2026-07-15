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Duluth man hit by Bemidji PD squad, has life-threatening injuries

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 15, 2026 1:00 PM CDT
Published July 15, 2026 1:00 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Duluth man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Bemidji Police Department squad car early Wednesday morning.
    • The incident happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street Northwest in Bemidji.
    • The State Patrol says the pedestrian had been drinking, and was in the middle of the road before being hit.

BEMIDJI, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 36-year-old Duluth man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Bemidji Police Department squad car early Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Pedestrian crash involving Bemidji squad

What we know:

The State Patrol responded to a crash involving a Bemidji squad car and a pedestrian at about 1:12 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and 18th Street Northwest in Bemidji.

Authorities say the Bemidji squad was traveling northbound on Irvine Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was in, or near the middle of the roadway. The squad was traveling in normal, non-emergency mode.

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old Duluth man, is suspected of drinking before being hit by the vehicle. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash, including why the man was in the middle of the road, is under investigation.

Crime and Public SafetyBeltrami