Duluth man hit by Bemidji PD squad, has life-threatening injuries

The Brief A Duluth man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Bemidji Police Department squad car early Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street Northwest in Bemidji. The State Patrol says the pedestrian had been drinking, and was in the middle of the road before being hit.



A 36-year-old Duluth man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Bemidji Police Department squad car early Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Pedestrian crash involving Bemidji squad

What we know:

The State Patrol responded to a crash involving a Bemidji squad car and a pedestrian at about 1:12 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and 18th Street Northwest in Bemidji.

Authorities say the Bemidji squad was traveling northbound on Irvine Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was in, or near the middle of the roadway. The squad was traveling in normal, non-emergency mode.

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old Duluth man, is suspected of drinking before being hit by the vehicle. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash, including why the man was in the middle of the road, is under investigation.