Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 17–19)

This weekend in Minnesota is loaded with live music, classic cars, outdoor art, and beloved local festivals — there's truly something for everyone.

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 17–19

Harriet Island, St. Paul

Three-day tickets start at $315; single-day tickets start at $160; more info at minnesotayachtclubfestival.com

One of the summer's biggest music weekends returns to Harriet Island with a stacked lineup that includes The Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty, The Strokes, The Black Keys, Cage the Elephant, Mt. Joy, Semisonic, and more.

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

One of the city's most celebrated art fairs sets up shop in one of Minneapolis's most scenic parks, bringing together dozens of talented artists alongside food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Street Machine Summer Nationals

July 17–19

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

Tickets start at $14 (purchased before July 16); weekend pass $24; children 12 and under free. More info here

Gearheads and curious onlookers alike will find plenty to love at this coast-to-coast showcase of high-performance street machines, hot rods, and dream cars. The Performance Marketplace also features industry vendors offering special show pricing all weekend long.

Minneapolis Aquatennial Opening Weekend

July 18–19

Government Plaza and Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis

Ticketed for some events; full schedule at mplsaquatennial.com

Minneapolis's beloved summer tradition kicks off on Saturday with model sailboat races from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Government Plaza, plus floating lanterns and a night market at Bde Maka Ska. Activities continue throughout the day Sunday, with more events running into the following weekend.

Hopkins Raspberry Festival

July 17–19 (festival runs July 15–19)

Downtown Hopkins

Free event; more info at raspberrycapital.com

A Hopkins tradition since 1935, the Raspberry Festival marks its 92nd year this weekend with community celebrations, local business support, and the small-town charm that keeps people coming back every July.