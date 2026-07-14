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Lake Pepin boating crash: Victims names released after deadly crash

By
FOX 9
Minnesota
Published July 14, 2026 8:44 AM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 8:44 AM CDT
Wabasha community mourns fatal boat crash
Wabasha community mourns fatal boat crash

Wabasha community mourns fatal boat crash

The Wabasha community is mourning after three people were killed in a pontoon crash on Lake Pepin. Authorities say the pontoon flipped over following a crash with another vessel. FOX 9’s Soyoung Kim has the latest details.

The Brief

    • Three victims have been identified following a deadly boat collision on Lake Pepin involving a pontoon boat and a commercial barge late Saturday night.
    • The victims were identified as Ashley Monson, 37, Manuel De Angel-Sola, 52, and Nicholas Loechler, 46, all of Wabasha, Minn.
    • De Angel-Sola and Loechler were both Wabasha firefighters.

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have released the names of the three people recovered from Lake Pepin, including two Wabasha firefighters, after a weekend search that followed a deadly collision between a boat and a commercial vessel late Saturday night.

Lake Pepin victims identified

What we know:

In a joint news release, the Pepin County, Wis. and Wabasha County, Minn. sheriff's offices released the identities of the three victims in the deadly crash. They have been identified as:

  • Ashley Monson, 37, of Wabasha, Minn.
  • Manuel De Angel-Sola, 52, Wabasha, Minn.
  • Nicholas Loechler, 46, Wabasha, Minn.

De Angel-Sola and Loechler both served as Wabasha firefighters. In statements on Monday, the city mourned the loss of all three victims in the crash.

A statement from the city read: "Over the weekend, we lost three exceptional community members in a tragic boating accident. They were colleagues, friends, neighbors. We are grieving this terrible loss, with the three survivors, their families, loved ones, and friends."

A vigil was held on Monday to remember the victims.

Lake Pepin boat crash

The backstory:

Deputies said they responded shortly before midnight to 911 calls about a boat crash just offshore from the YMCA Camp on Deer Island.

Crews were told a 27-foot pontoon boat had overturned, leaving three people clinging to the side of the vessel and three others missing. The Coast Guard tells FOX 9 they received a report that the pontoon boat had collided with a commercial barge before overturning.

Crews searched the lake over the next day for the three missing victims. Their bodies were ultimately recovered Sunday afternoon.

Local perspective:

Lake Pepin is a naturally occurring lake along the Mississippi River in southern Minnesota.

MinnesotaWisconsinMissing PersonsCrime and Public Safety