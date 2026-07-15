Minnesota sues e-cigarette maker over deceptive vape marketing tactics

The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to announce a lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Maduro Distributors on behalf of Minnesotans Wednesday. The lawsuit claims violations of Minnesota’s laws against deceptive vapor products and consumer protection statutes.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is taking legal action against prominent e-cigarette manufacturer Maduro Distributors, citing violations of state laws on deceptive vaping products and consumer protection as teen vaping remains a national epidemic.

Minnesota lawsuit targets e-cig manufacturer

What we know:

AG Ellison plans to announce the lawsuit Wednesday, saying the company, under its Loon branded vapes, violated Minnesota’s prohibition on deceptive vapor products and general consumer protection statutes.

Dig deeper:

E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, e-pipes and other vaping products, are battery-powered devices that let users inhale aerosolized liquid, which can contain THC and nicotine.

What they're saying:

"Today, I filed a lawsuit to halt the distribution and sale of Loon vapes in Minnesota," said Attorney General Ellison on Wednesday. "State law bans the sale of e-cigarettes that are designed to appeal to young people. By selling vapes with flavors like Cotton Candy, Blue Razz Slushy, and Mountain Dude, Loon is in clear violation of that law. I have no tolerance for corporations that prey on young people to turn a profit, from big tobacco to big tech and beyond."

Minnesota’s vaping regulations

Local perspective:

A law banning e-cigarettes and vapes in nearly all indoor workplaces and public places took effect Aug. 1, 2019, in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act now treats vaping the same as cigarette smoking, banning it from restaurants, bars and almost all indoor workplaces and public spaces.

E-cigarette aerosol, commonly called vape smoke, has been found to contain harmful chemicals, including ultrafine particles, heavy metals like nickel, tin and lead, and other cancer-causing substances.

As part of settlements over harmful effects and deceptive advertising, e-cigarette makers JUUL and Altria have paid $41.75 million to Minnesota since 2023.

There are 28 cities and eight counties in Minnesota with some form of ban or restrictions on flavored vapes and other nicotine products. Plymouth was the most recent, approving a ban in April.

Big picture view:

The U.S. Surgeon General has previously called teen e-cigarette use an epidemic, noting that youth vaping had surpassed conventional cigarettes as the most commonly used tobacco product among teens in 2015.

However, on May 5, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released guidance that could allow several companies to market and sell fruit-flavored e-cigarettes under the Trump administration’s oversight.