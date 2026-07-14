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Somalis leaders to respond to Sheriff Fletcher's warnings on Somali gangs

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 14, 2026 9:22 AM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 9:22 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Somali political and community leaders are holding a news conference Tuesday to respond to Sheriff Bob Fletcher's warnings about Somali gang violence.
    • Sheriff Fletcher spoke following violence over the July 4 weekend, including the killing of a Willmar soccer coach linked to Somali gang violence.
    • The news conference is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be carried live in the player above and on YouTube.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Somali political and community leaders are set to respond to warnings made by Sheriff Bob Fletcher about violence caused by Somali gangs.

Somali leaders to respond

What we know:

Somali leaders are set to hold a news conference Tuesday morning to respond to the comments by Sheriff Fletcher. Speakers will include Senator Omar Fateh, Minneapolis City Councilman Jamal Osman, State Rep. Mohamud Noor alongside other community and faith leaders.

That news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and FOX 9 will stream it live in the the player above and on YouTube.

Somali leaders respond to Sheriff Fletcher's gang comments
Somali leaders respond to Sheriff Fletcher's gang comments

Somali leaders respond to Sheriff Fletcher's gang comments

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s public comments about Somali gang violence are drawing sharp criticism from Somali American leaders, who say the rhetoric is dangerous. Leaders plan to hold a press conference to discuss the issue. FOX 9’s Bill Keller reports. 

What they're saying:

In a news release, while admitting problems with violence need to be addressed, the Somali American Partnership, which is hosting the news conference, writes: "public safety is not advanced by sensationalizing violence, making sweeping generalizations about Somali youth, or using the authority of public office to publicly lecture and stigmatize an entire community."

Concerns over Somali gangs in Twin Cities
Concerns over Somali gangs in Twin Cities

Concerns over Somali gangs in Twin Cities

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher is publicly calling out the presence of Somali gangs in the Twin Cities, saying his department will need to do more to curb violence. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has the details.

Sheriff Fletcher's warning about Somali gang violence

Local perspective:

On his "Live on Patrol" YouTube channel, Sheriff Bob Fletcher called for action on Somali gangs. FOX 9 also spoke with Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies about gang problems following the sheriff's comments and calls for action.

The comments followed violence over the July 4 weekend. In Minneapolis, a Willmar soccer coach was killed in a shooting that was linked to Somali gang violence. Fletcher also pointed to an incident in Arden Hills that reportedly involved about 300 Somali youths, including some gangs.

The sheriff also raised concerns about social media feuds driving the violence, like the shooting outside the St. Paul RiverCentre in May. Fletcher said that was connected to online feuding and criminal complaints also show that stemmed from gang violence.

Crime and Public SafetyRamsey County