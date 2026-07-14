Somalis leaders to respond to Sheriff Fletcher's warnings on Somali gangs

The Brief Somali political and community leaders are holding a news conference Tuesday to respond to Sheriff Bob Fletcher's warnings about Somali gang violence. Sheriff Fletcher spoke following violence over the July 4 weekend, including the killing of a Willmar soccer coach linked to Somali gang violence. The news conference is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be carried live in the player above and on YouTube.



Somali political and community leaders are set to respond to warnings made by Sheriff Bob Fletcher about violence caused by Somali gangs.

Somali leaders to respond

What we know:

Somali leaders are set to hold a news conference Tuesday morning to respond to the comments by Sheriff Fletcher. Speakers will include Senator Omar Fateh, Minneapolis City Councilman Jamal Osman, State Rep. Mohamud Noor alongside other community and faith leaders.

That news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and FOX 9 will stream it live in the the player above and on YouTube.

What they're saying:

In a news release, while admitting problems with violence need to be addressed, the Somali American Partnership, which is hosting the news conference, writes: "public safety is not advanced by sensationalizing violence, making sweeping generalizations about Somali youth, or using the authority of public office to publicly lecture and stigmatize an entire community."

Sheriff Fletcher's warning about Somali gang violence

Local perspective:

On his "Live on Patrol" YouTube channel, Sheriff Bob Fletcher called for action on Somali gangs. FOX 9 also spoke with Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies about gang problems following the sheriff's comments and calls for action.

The comments followed violence over the July 4 weekend. In Minneapolis, a Willmar soccer coach was killed in a shooting that was linked to Somali gang violence. Fletcher also pointed to an incident in Arden Hills that reportedly involved about 300 Somali youths, including some gangs.

The sheriff also raised concerns about social media feuds driving the violence, like the shooting outside the St. Paul RiverCentre in May. Fletcher said that was connected to online feuding and criminal complaints also show that stemmed from gang violence.