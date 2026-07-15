Ramsey County sues DHS over treatment of St. Paul Hmong-American man during arrest

The Brief Ramsey County officials are announcing a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over a lack of cooperation throughout an investigation into an arrest during Operation Metro Surge. The case involves the January arrest of Chongly Scott Thao, a Hmong American U.S. citizen, by federal agents in St. Paul. You can watch a livestream of the press conference in the player above.



Ramsey County leaders are taking the Department of Homeland Security to court over what they call a refusal to cooperate during an investigation into the arrest of a Hmong-American man last winter.

Ramsey County officials file lawsuit against DHS over arrest investigation

What we know:

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Sheriff Bob Fletcher plan to announce a lawsuit against DHS on Wednesday, asking the court to overturn what they call an "unlawful policy of noncooperation" and force DHS to comply with Minnesota authorities' investigation efforts.

Authorities say that on Jan. 18, 2026, federal agents forced their way into a St. Paul home and arrested Chongly Scott Thao, a 56-year-old Hmong American man and U.S. citizen.

Videos of the arrest went viral, showing Thao handcuffed outside in just shorts and Crocs in sub-zero temperatures.

Dig deeper:

DHS said the operation was targeting two convicted sex offenders, but Thao said he did not know the men. Records later showed one had been in prison since September 2024.

In April, Ramsey County officials launched an investigation, saying federal agents may have committed kidnapping, burglary and false imprisonment during the arrest.

Thao told investigators he was taken to the "middle of nowhere" before agents checked his identification and brought him home.

Thao's family and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her later argued the arrest was a case of mistaken identity.