12-year-old shot by uncle while hunting squirrels has died

The 12-year-old boy who was shot while hunting squirrels with his uncle in central Minnesota has died, authorities said Tuesday.

The boy was shot Sunday morning, with the Cass County Sheriff's Office saying deputies learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land in Moose Lake Township when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew.

First responders administered life-saving measures to the boy, and he was taken flown to a Twin Cities hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The boy died at the hospital.

The investigation indicates this was a hunting accident and the case remains under investigation.