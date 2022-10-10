12-year-old shot while hunting squirrels in central Minnesota

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.

First responders administered life-saving measures on the boy, and he was taken flown to a Twin Cities hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The investigation indicates this was a hunting accident and the case remains under investigation.