12-year-old boy stabs man, flees after fight at St. Paul bus stop

A 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 42-year-old man after a fight at a Metro Transit bus stop in St. Paul, Minnesota Sunday morning, according to police.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said the two got into an "altercation" at the bus stop on the 300 block of Pederson Street near the Sun Ray Shopping Center around 9:15 a.m. The 12-year-old reportedly punched the 42-year-old man, and the man began to chase him.

At some point, the boy stabbed the man in the chest and fled.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with a life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he underwent life-saving surgery, Linders said.

St. Paul police officers and Metro Transit police located the suspect near Conway Street and Pederson Street and took him into custody. A passerby told officers the suspect threw something onto the roof of a nearby business. The fire department later located a bloody knife on the roof.

The stabbing remains under investigation.