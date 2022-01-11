12 carjackings reported in Minneapolis over first 10 days of 2022

article

Throughout the first 10 days of 2022, 12 carjackings have been reported in the city of Minneapolis.



The victim of one of those crimes is speaking out on the importance of personal safety. The Minneapolis resident, who asked that we not use their name, says they were warming up their car last Wednesday night on a street in Uptown when a car pulled up near them.



"One of the kids opened my passenger door and told me that if I didn't give them the car that he would kill me and that he had a gun. Next thing I knew I was getting punched in the face and fell to the ground," an interview subject who asked that we not use their name, but uses they/them pronouns, told FOX 9’s Mary McGuire.



The victim says police that responded to the scene told them they believe the group of four went on to commit similar crimes minutes after they got away with the car.



A day after the attack, the victim shared their story on social media with thousands of their followers; not to spread fear, but to raise awareness about the importance of personal safety.



"I think a preventative measure is using your awareness to the best of your knowledge and trusting in your instinct," they said.





They recommend taking steps like walking to your car with a buddy, not idling in your car and remaining present and aware with all your senses and surroundings.



The carjackings crisis happening in cities across the country is a complex problem. Struck by how young the boys were who carried out this crime, they believe the solution needs to include measures of restorative justice.



"These are kids in our community. These are our community members and I don't believe that community members who have caused crime deserve to be thrown away," said they.



The victim in this case tells FOX 9 one of the bones in their face was fractured and displaced in the attack and they may eventually need reconstructive surgery.



Minneapolis Police say there is an open and active investigation into this case.

