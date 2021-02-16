Carver County shed fire prompts 12-agency response

First responders from a dozen different fire departments battled the bitter cold to fight a shed fire near Chaska, Minnesota Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a shed fire near Dahlgren Road and County Road 43.

They found a fire in one of the buildings on the property.

Twelve nearby agencies were called in to help, but the building is considered to be a total loss.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.