Carver County shed fire prompts 12-agency response
DAHLGREN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - First responders from a dozen different fire departments battled the bitter cold to fight a shed fire near Chaska, Minnesota Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a shed fire near Dahlgren Road and County Road 43.
They found a fire in one of the buildings on the property.
Twelve nearby agencies were called in to help, but the building is considered to be a total loss.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.