Carver County shed fire prompts 12-agency response

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Carver County
Firefighters from a dozen agencies were called to a shed fire near Chaska, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

DAHLGREN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - First responders from a dozen different fire departments battled the bitter cold to fight a shed fire near Chaska, Minnesota Tuesday morning. 

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a shed fire near Dahlgren Road and County Road 43.

They found a fire in one of the buildings on the property. 

Twelve nearby agencies were called in to help, but the building is considered to be a total loss. 

No one was injured. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 