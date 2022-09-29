108,000 fentanyl pills seized in massive Bloomington PD drug bust

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota say they have made what might be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest, seizing 108,000 doses of the dangerous opioid.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says the massive bust came about when police were called in to investigate a report of financial fraud on August 31. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid and even a tiny amount can be deadly for someone with no tolerance.

"Through some very, very good police work, they ended up getting – this more than likely the largest fentanyl pill seizure in the Midwest," said the chief holding a photo of the pills.

"This is enough fentanyl to kill a fifth of the entire state's population," said Chief Hodges. "This is enough pills to give every person in the City of Bloomington one, everybody staying over in the hotels, and still have some leftover for the people in Richfield and Edina."

Police say the 108,000 doses are pressed as M-30 pills and intended to appear as oxycodone doses. All in all, police say the total weight of the fentanyl is 24 pounds.

The suspect, 36-year-old Marcus Trice, is now facing federal charges for possession of fentanyl in the case. He is currently being held in federal custody.